Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, team President Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and team president Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Ross and Hoyer are vaccinated and are reportedly feeling well.

Cubs President Jed Hoyer talks with manager David Ross at spring training on Feb. 25, 2021. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Bench coach Andy Green will manage the team while Ross is out.

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.