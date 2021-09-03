Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, team President Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID despite being vaccinated
CHICAGO - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and team president Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Ross and Hoyer are vaccinated and are reportedly feeling well.
Cubs President Jed Hoyer talks with manager David Ross at spring training on Feb. 25, 2021. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Bench coach Andy Green will manage the team while Ross is out.
The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
