Chicago Cubs overcome 5-run deficit to beat St. Louis Cardinals 6-5, Flaherty hurt

By Steve Overbey
Published 
Cubs
FOX 32 Chicago

ST. LOUIS - Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to be the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. 

St. Louis led 5-0 but starter Jack Flaherty left after two innings because of right shoulder tightness, and the Cubs tied the score with a five-run fourth. 

The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games and seven of their last 10. 

Contreras hit a tying two-run single in the fourth and led off the 10th with an RBI single off Zack Thompson.