Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live score and updates from NLDS Game 4

For the second-straight day, the Chicago Cubs face elimination.

However, with a win, they can level the playing field with the Milwaukee Brewers and force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Milwaukee. From there, anything can happen.

Follow along for live scores and updates as the Cubs host the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

NLDS Game 4, Cubs vs. Brewers: Live score and updates

Top of the first inning

For the first time in the National League Division Series, the Brewers didn't score a run in the first inning.

Matthew Boyd allowed one walk but that's it. The Cubs are up next.

Pregame

The Cubs look to hold off the elimination grim reaper with Matthew Boyd on Thursday. Although his start in Milwaukee didn't last past the first inning, Boyd still owns a 12-1 record with a 2.51 ERA in 15 outings this season.

Thursday's starting pitchers

Cubs: Matthew Boyd

Brewers: Freddy Peralta

Michael Busch makes MLB history

From yesterday: Cubs 4, Brewers 3