Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live score and updates from NLDS Game 4

By
Published  October 9, 2025 7:27pm CDT
Cubs
FOX 32 Chicago
Can the Cubs pull off a NLDS comeback?

Can the Cubs pull off a NLDS comeback?

Chris Emma from 670 The Score breaks down the Cubs' Game 3 victory over the Brewers and takes a look ahead to Game 4.

For the second-straight day, the Chicago Cubs face elimination.

However, with a win, they can level the playing field with the Milwaukee Brewers and force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Milwaukee. From there, anything can happen.

Follow along for live scores and updates as the Cubs host the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. 

NLDS Game 4, Cubs vs. Brewers: Live score and updates

Top of the first inning

For the first time in the National League Division Series, the Brewers didn't score a run in the first inning.

Matthew Boyd allowed one walk but that's it. The Cubs are up next.

Pregame

The Cubs look to hold off the elimination grim reaper with Matthew Boyd on Thursday. Although his start in Milwaukee didn't last past the first inning, Boyd still owns a 12-1 record with a 2.51 ERA in 15 outings this season.

Thursday's starting pitchers

Cubs: Matthew Boyd

Brewers: Freddy Peralta

Michael Busch makes MLB history

Featured

Michael Busch makes MLB history for a Chicago Cubs team feeding off elimination-game energy
article

Michael Busch makes MLB history for a Chicago Cubs team feeding off elimination-game energy

he Chicago Cubs have their backs against the wall. Thankfully, the Cubs have someone making MLB history on their side.

From yesterday: Cubs 4, Brewers 3

Featured

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3: Final score and recap as the Cubs force Game 4
article

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3: Final score and recap as the Cubs force Game 4

Follow along for the National League Division Series Game 3, as the Cubs bring the series back to Wrigley Field and try to get back into the series.

CubsSports