Chicago Fire FC unveils plans for $650M soccer stadium in South Loop

The Brief Chicago Fire FC has announced plans to build a $650 million, privately funded soccer stadium at Roosevelt Road and the Chicago River. The 22,000-seat stadium will be the centerpiece of The 78, a new downtown neighborhood, and is expected to open in 2028. Owner Joe Mansueto said the stadium will boost jobs, community life, and economic development in the city.



The Chicago Fire Football Club officially announced Tuesday plans to build a $650 million, privately funded soccer-specific stadium and entertainment district in the South Loop.

What we know:

The 22,000-seat stadium will be located at Roosevelt Road and the Chicago River, anchoring "The 78," a 62-acre area that will become Chicago’s newest neighborhood.

Club officials said construction is expected to begin later this year or early 2026, with completion targeted ahead of the 2028 Major League Soccer regular season.

"New home for the Chicago Fire"

What they're saying:

Chicago Fire FC owner Joe Mansueto is personally financing the project.

"Soccer is the world’s game and a world-class city like ours deserves a world-class Club – with a world-class home to match," Mansueto said in a statement.

He emphasized that no taxpayer dollars would be used to fund the project.

"This new home for the Chicago Fire Football Club will anchor the city’s future 78th neighborhood and serve as a catalyst for job creation, economic development and vibrant community life," Mansueto said.

(Chicago Fire Football Club)

Developed by Related Midwest, the open-air stadium will feature a natural grass field and aims to provide an electric matchday atmosphere. It also promises to serve as a year-round entertainment venue and community gathering space for fans of all backgrounds.

Mansueto, who bought the team in 2018, called the project "an investment in Chicago’s future." He said it reflects the Fire’s long-term commitment to the city.

The Fire currently play their home games at Soldier Field.