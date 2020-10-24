Chicago Fire tie with New York Red Bulls 2-2

Brian White scored in extra time and the New York Red Bulls salvaged a 2-2 tie against the Chicago Fire.

White scored off a scrum in front in the 91st minute. Chicago appeared to take control of the match when Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 72nd minute for a 2-1 lead.

Robert Beric tied it 1-all for the Fire in the 51st with a short tap-in near the right post off a feed from Boris Sekulic.

Kyle Duncan scored in the 39th minute to put the Red Bulls up 1-0.

