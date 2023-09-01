Chicago Football Classic celebrates 25th anniversary, game kicks off Saturday

A highly anticipated football game is making its return to Chicago.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Chicago Football Classic, which is a nonprofit. The event helps showcase Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), along with their talented squads.

A pep rally was held in Daley Plaza on Friday ahead of the matchup between Mississippi Valley State University and Central State University. The big game kicks off Saturday at Soldier Field.

"HBCU’s continue to pump and to pour into our institutions the best and the brightest minds that have ever served in this country," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

During halftime, the President of the Cook County Board Toni Preckwinkle, late and former President of the Chicago Board of Education Michael Scott, and former Mayor Richard M. Daley will be honored for bringing the game to the city in 1998.