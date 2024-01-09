Chicago hosts Houston after overtime win over Hornets

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-112 in overtime behind Coby White's 27 points in his return to his home state, and Andre Drummond's 21 points and 15 rebounds.

"I appreciate what Andre has done in the absence of Zach and Vuc," Donovan said. "It’s always a little bit funky when you have guys coming back into the rotation. We got all of these guys coming back and we have to find a chemistry and cohesiveness."

On Wednesday, the Bulls welcome the Rockets.

Houston Rockets (18-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Houston Rockets after the Bulls took down the Charlotte Hornets 119-112 in overtime.

The Bulls have gone 12-9 in home games. Chicago is sixth in the league allowing only 111.5 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Rockets are 3-11 in road games. Houston is third in the Western Conference with 44.9 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.0.

The Bulls’ 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 112.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 111.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Sengun is averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 108.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: day to day (leg), Dillon Brooks: out (oblique).