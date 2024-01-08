Coby White scores 27 as Bulls hold on to beat Hornets 119-112 in OT

article

Coby White scored 27 points, Andre Drummond added 21 points and 15 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 39-point performance from Terry Rozier to beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-112 in overtime on Monday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and nine rebounds in his second game back from an injury for the Bulls (17-21), who defeated the Hornets for the second time in four nights.

Rozier had seven 3-pointers and was 12-for-12 from the foul line for Charlotte (8-26), which has lost 13 of its last 14 games.

Miles Bridges added 24 points for the Hornets, who remain without starters LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward and key reserves P.J. Washington and Cody Martin due to injuries.

Chicago scored the first eight points of overtime, but the Hornets wouldn't go away and had a chance to tie the game before Nick Smith Jr's 3-pointer from the top of the key rimmed out.

Bridges also missed two 3s in the final 20 seconds for the Hornets, who were 2 of 9 from the field in the overtime period.

The Bulls beat the Hornets 104-91 in Chicago on Friday night, and it looked like they might run away with this one after bolting to a 14-2 lead. The Hornets stormed back to take a 25-24 lead after the first quarter with Rozier and Bridges combining for 19 points.

The Bulls pushed the lead back to seven with 4:16 left in regulation before Rozier knocked down his seventh 3-pointer of the night and Bridges hit a turnaround jumper with 46 seconds left to play.

Rozier had a chance to give Charlotte the lead but his 3-point attempt came up short with eight seconds left as coach Steve Clifford pleaded for a foul call. Demar DeRozan had a chance to win it at the buzzer for the Bulls, but couldn't connect from deep, sending the game to overtime.

Chicago outscored Charlotte 62-42 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Rockets on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Host Kings on Wednesday night.