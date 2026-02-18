Chicago man charged with murder months after South Side stabbing

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing last August in the Gresham neighborhood. Juan Osorio was arrested in Indiana and now faces a first-degree murder charge, with a detention hearing set for Wednesday.



A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a stabbing last August in the Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

Juan Osorio, 40, allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man several times on Aug. 24 in the 900 block of West 78th Street, according to Chicago police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Osorio was arrested Monday in South Bend, Indiana. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Osorio has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.