Chicago man charged with murder months after South Side stabbing
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a stabbing last August in the Gresham neighborhood.
What we know:
Juan Osorio, 40, allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man several times on Aug. 24 in the 900 block of West 78th Street, according to Chicago police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Osorio was arrested Monday in South Bend, Indiana. He was charged with first-degree murder.
Osorio has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago reporting.