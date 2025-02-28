Chicago Sky adjust schedule to play games vs. Indiana Fever at the United Center

The Chicago Sky are making some adjustments to their 2025 WNBA schedule for a larger crowd.

According to a release, the new-look Sky are moving two of their home games against the Indiana Fever from Wintrust Arena to the United Center.

This will be the first time in franchise history the Sky will play at the United Center.

"Given the explosive growth in the WNBA, we now have a first-ever opportunity to invite more fans to experience this matchup at a larger venue of the United Center," Sky President and CEO Adam Fox said in a statement. "Chicago Sky fans have consistently shown up for the team and the city, and we want to reward their passion and dedication by bringing this excitement to an expanded capacity. We know Skytown will help us create a special environment at the United Center this summer. We want to thank the United Center and MPEA for their partnership to bring the WNBA to more fans, and Wintrust Arena for their continued support of the Sky."

The venue change makes sense, considering how highly anticipated the 2024 games between the Sky and Fever became. Both contests on June 23 and August 30 had sell-out crowds. The game on June 30 had tickets to the game going for $351 dollars on average, the Associated Press said according to Vivid Seats.

The venue change does come with two stipulations.

This means the Sky-Fever game originally set for Saturday, July 26, will be moved to Sunday, July 27. Tipoff for that game will be set for 2 p.m. CT. The game on Saturday, June 7 will remain on its initial date and tipoff time of 7 p.m. CT.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, two championship franchises, to the United Center this summer for its first-ever WNBA games," United Center Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Myhra said in a written statement. "It's an honor to showcase these elite athletes and highlight the impact of women's sports in an arena rich with iconic basketball moments."