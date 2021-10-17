Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Sky are WNBA Champions with 80-74 victory over Phoenix Mercury

By Casey Drottar
Associated Press
Sky's Candace Parker (3) shoots over Mercury's Brianna Turner (21) during game 3 of the WNBA finals between the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News S

CHICAGO - Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Candace Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help the Chicago Sky win their first WNBA championship with a 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury

Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left. 

Chicago scored the next nine points to take a two-point lead on Stefanie Dolson's layup. She then added another basket to make it 76-72 with 45.8 seconds left. 

Vandersloot then scored in the lane to seal the victory setting off the celebration. As the final buzzer sounded, Parker sprinted to the corner of the court and hugged her family with tears in her eyes.

