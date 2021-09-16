Chicago Sky owner fined for attempting to obtain gambling license
CHICAGO - The owner of the Chicago Sky is facing a large fine for apparently trying to obtain a gambling license.
The Chicago Tribune says Michael Alter has to pay up to $5,000 because he tried to get Mayor Lori Lightfoot to help the team with a license without registering as a lobbyist.
Alter had emailed the mayor's wife, Amy Eshleman, and the mayor herself asking for a license since men's professional teams were given one.
In a statement, Alter said he strongly disagrees with the fine and believes it sets an "extremely dangerous precedent."