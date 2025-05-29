Chicago Sky to retire Candace Parker's jersey in August tribute at Wintrust Arena

The Brief The Chicago Sky will retire Candace Parker's jersey on Aug. 25 during a game against the Las Vegas Aces. Parker helped lead the Sky to their first WNBA championship in 2021. The celebration will include an on-court tribute and fan giveaways.



The Chicago Sky will retire Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey this summer, honoring the hometown legend who helped deliver the franchise’s first WNBA championship in 2021.

The ceremony will take place during the team’s game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena on Aug. 25.

What we know:

The celebration will feature an on-court tribute, with Parker addressing fans following a highlight video of her top moments in Chicago, and fan giveaways.

Select guests are expected to take part in the ceremony, and a commemorative display featuring Parker’s memorabilia and milestones will be set up inside the arena.

The backstory:

Parker, who grew up in Naperville and starred at Naperville Central, played two seasons with the Sky after signing in 2021. She averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in her time with Chicago, earning All-Star honors both seasons and a First Team All-WNBA nod in 2022.

What they're saying:

"Growing up in Naperville, playing on courts around here with my brothers, and watching Chicago teams like the Bulls who became synonymous with winning, I never imagined one day my jersey would hang in the rafters of my hometown team," Parker said in a statement.

She concluded, "Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here—it was personal. I’m beyond grateful to the city, the fans, and everyone who’s been part of my journey. Chicago raised me, and this will always be home."

Sky CEO and President Adam Fox also issued a statement.

"Candace Parker is a legend, future hall-of-famer, and synonymous with Illinois basketball. We’re thrilled she decided to come home to Chicago to help the Sky win a championship in 2021," Fox said. "Candace has left an indelible mark on women’s basketball at every level and has inspired countless players and fans through her outstanding leadership and basketball talent on and off the court. We are honored to retire her jersey and celebrate her incredible legacy as a Chicago Sky player."