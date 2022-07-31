Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Sky score final nine points, beat Connecticut Sun 95-92 in overtime

By AP Reporter
Published 
Sky
Associated Press

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois in $1.337B jackpot

One Illinois player won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night. Officials from the Illinois Lottery discuss the biggest win in Illinois history.

CHICAGO - Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Allie Quigley hit two big shots in overtime and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 95-92 in a matchup between two of the top teams. 

Connecticut (20-10) led 92-86 after Jonquel Jones sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2:02 remaining. 

Quigley answered with a 3-pointer and Courtney Vandersloot hit two foul shots to get Chicago (23-7) within 92-91 with 90 seconds left. 

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 CHICAGO YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR MORE CONTENT

Following a Sun turnover, Emma Meesseman made a go-ahead layup with 47.3 seconds to go and Quigley scored down low with 8.1 left to cap the scoring and a 9-0 game-ending run. 

DeWanna Bonner topped the Sun with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas scored 22 with eight assists and five steals.