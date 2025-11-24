Chicago Sky star Angel Reese named to Team USA training camp roster

The biggest women's basketball star in Chicago will get a chance to take her talents to the international game with some of the biggest stars in the WNBA.

What we know:

Sky star Angel Reese was included on the USA Basketball senior national team camp roster and will make her national team camp debut when the Americans get together at Duke next month. This isn't Reese's first experience with FIBA basketball, as she has competed in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup previously.

Caitlin Clark will also make her USA Basketball senior national team camp debut.

The Indiana Fever All-Star, who missed the second half of the WNBA season with a groin injury, had been invited to a few camps while she was in college at Iowa, but the timing didn't work out.

She'll be there alongside first-timers Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Rickea Jackson. College players Lauren Betts of UCLA and JuJu Watkins of Southern California are also invited. Watkins is out for the season while recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Burton, a Northwestern alum and former Wildcats star, also made the roster after a breakout season with the Golden State Valkyries.

The newcomers will be joined by Paris Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Dearica Hamby, who won a bronze medal in 3-on-3 at the 2024 Games, also will participate in the camp. Brioona Jones, who helped the U.S. win gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup, also will be in North Carolina at the camp, as will Aliyah Boston.

What's next:

Kara Lawson, who was chosen as the U.S. coach by Sue Bird in September, will lead the camp from Dec. 12-14 at Duke.

She'll be joined by WNBA coaches Nate Tibbetts of Phoenix, Stephanie White of Indiana and Natalie Nakase of Golden State.

The U.S. will play in Puerto Rico in March for the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifier. The Americans, who have already qualified for the World Cup next year in Germany, are in a pool with Italy, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Senegal and Spain.