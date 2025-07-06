Chicago Sky star Angel Reese named WNBA All-Star for second time

The Chicago Sky's star forward has earned her second WNBA All-Star honor in her young career.

Angel Reese was named a 2025 WNBA All-Star, the league announced on Sunday.

Reese joins the All-Star team as a reserve, joining Kayla Thorton, Kiki Iriafen and Alyssa Thomas as All-Stars in the frontcourt.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star game takes place omn Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

The backstory:

Reese navigated a slow start to her sophomore season, but reached a different speed late in June.

Reese made WNBA history, becoming the first player in the league's history to record four-straight games with at least 15 or more rebounds in a stretch from June 22 to June 29. She averaged 17.5 boards in those games and earned an Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.

Before that, Reese recorded her first career triple-double with an 11-point, 13-rebound and 11-assist performance in a win over Connecticut on June 15.

She became just the 19th player in league history and second-youngest player in league history to record a triple-double. Reese is also just the fourth player in Sky history – along with Courtney Williams, Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker – to record a triple-double.

By the numbers:

Reese has continued the historic start to her career with Sunday's All-Star nod.

Not only does she lead the league in rebounding average with 12.6 rebounds per game, she's comfortably leading the pack. The next closest player is A'ja Wilson, who has 9.9 rebounds per game. Reese also has 201 total rebounds, which is 39 more than second-place Azura Stevens.

So far in 2025, Reese is also averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 assists per game.

In the Sky's last game on June 29, Reese showcased her talents with a 24-point, 16-rebound, 7-assist outing in a win on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reese has also entered the Sky's franchise all-time top 10 in rebounds, passing former Sky center Stef Dolson. Reese currently has 647 career rebounds.

2025 WNBA All-Star Team

Starters:

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury.

Reserves:

Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries

Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx

Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces