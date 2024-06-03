Chicago Sports Network to launch as new home of Blackhawks, Bulls, White Sox

Chicago is getting a new sports network this fall to broadcast Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games to more fans.

The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) will launch in October across multiple platforms, according to White Sox and Bulls Media Relations.

CHSN plans to deliver more than 300 live Blackhawks, Bulls and Sox games annually, along with pre-and-post game coverage, and 24/7 multisport programming. The network will broadcast from studios in the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.

The launch will begin with Blackhawks and Bulls preseason games. The first CHSN White Sox game will be broadcast in 2025. All remaining 2024 White Sox games will continue to be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.

The new network is a joint venture between the three teams and Standard Media. CSHN is being created to reach the widest audience possible.

"As we set out to design the network, we began and ended every discussion with the simple question: What is best for our fans?" said Jason Coyle, who has been named president of the network. "What is the best approach to distribution? How can we push the limits of both in-game and studio production? We plan to serve our fans on as many platforms and in as many markets as our rights allow."

Standard Media owns four stations from the East Coast to Nebraska. CHSN is still in the beginning stages and will provide more updates as they become available.