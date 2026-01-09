Chicago Stars file permit to play home games at renovated Ryan Field in 2026

The Chicago Stars were already planning on a move to Evanston, Illinois, in 2026.

On Friday, they filed a permit to move to a specific stadium.

What we know:

The Stars announced Friday that the franchise has filed a permit application with the City of Evanston to play its upcoming seasons at Ryan Field.

Ryan Field has been undergoing a significant reconstruction since the end of the 2023 football season. The $850 million project will have fewer seats – the venue will drop from 47,500 to 35,000, according to The Athletic – but will feature seats closer to the action.

Citing polls commissioned by the Chicago Stars and conducted by the 2040 Strategy Group, the team states in the release that 82 percent of Evanston residents are in favor of the team playing at Ryan Field and that Evanston residents believe the team would reinforce Evanston’s values, as well as promote gender equity.

The Stars also noted in the release that they see Evanston as the next step in a journey that eventually ends with building a stadium of their own.

The Stars will begin playing at Ryan Field in the 2027 season.

The backstory:

This is the latest development in the Stars' plans to find a future home. They've already decided to move to Evanston for the 2026 season.

In the fall of 2025, the Stars were already set to move from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview to Evanston. The team's 10-year lease at SeatGeek Stadium was set to end after the Stars' last season.

The Stars originally announced their plans to play at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, on the shores of Lake Michigan, in September 2025. The stadium seats 12,000 and has artificial turf, Most recently, it served as the temporary home for the Northwestern football team while Ryan Field was undergoing its renovations.

The Stars' announcement then did not indicate whether the franchise was considering Northwestern as its permanent home. Today's announcement makes it clear the Stars eventually want to have their own stadium.

What they're saying:

"Evanston has a history of being a national leader in supporting women’s sports and advancing gender equity," Chicago Stars FC President Karen Leetzow said in a statement. "Bringing world-class professional athletes to compete right here creates powerful, real-life role models for young girls in the community while showing them what’s possible both on and off the field."

"Evanston can set an example for cities across the country," Leetzow added. "By welcoming the Chicago Stars FC, the city sends a clear message that women’s sports matter, that economic growth and community values can go hand in hand, and that our young people deserve access to inspiring role models right in their hometown."