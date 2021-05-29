Chicago White Sox beat Baltimore Orioles 3-1

Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings as the Chicago White Sox completed a sweep of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-1 victory.

Jake Lamb and Yoan Moncada homered in the opener with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win.

Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend.

Lance Lynn became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May and first since teammate Lucas Giolito did it in 2019.

Baltimore has lost 12 straight.

