Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox beat Baltimore Orioles 3-1, Sox complete four-game sweep

By Sarah Trotto
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1. 

The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore's all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988. 

Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall. 

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. 

The AL Centrals have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

White Sox to pay tribute to military for Memorial Day weekend

Steven Herman, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, talks about how the White Sox will honor members of the military this weekend.