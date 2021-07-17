Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros 10-1

By Matt Carlson
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
White Sox
Associated Press

Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter, Jose Abreu launched a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 10-1. 

Tim Anderson, Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep as the White Sox broke out against the Astros after dropping the first five games in the season series by a combined 34-9 score. 

Anderson finished with three hits, and Burger's seventh-inning solo shot was his first career homer.   

