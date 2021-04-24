Chicago White Sox beat Texas Rangers 2-1

Nick Madrigal doubled home the winning run in the ninth inning after Liam Hendriks allowed a tying homer in the top half, and the Chicago White Sox recovered to beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

Luis Robert led off the White Sox ninth with an infield single. Rookie phenom Yermin Mercedes was intentionally walked before Madrigal delivered the winning hit off John King with two outs.

Willie Calhoun hit his first homer of the season off Hendriks to tie the game.

It was Hendriks' second blown save in six chances with his new team. He got the final five outs the previous night.

GET CHICAGO WHITE SOX STORIES ON THE FOX 32 APP