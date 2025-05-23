Getz expects Tim Elko be back in the majors after Chicago White Sox surprisingly send him to the minors

The Chicago White Sox are getting two veterans back in their lineup.

To make room for them on the roster, they sent a fan favorite back down to Class AAA Charlotte.

What we know:

Prior to Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers, the White Sox reinstated Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman. The Sox sent first baseman Tim Elko and the struggling Andrew Vaughn to Charlotte.

Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 7, retroactive to May 5. He's hitting .224 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 24 games this season. His return brings a veteran bat to put in the White Sox lineup alongside the productive Miguel Vargas and Chase Meidroth, while also adding a dependable outfielder.

Getting Tauchman back also adds a veteran bat to the White Sox lineup. The Palatine native Tauchman has been on the injured list since May 10 and is slashing .400/.500/.400 (4-10) with one run scored over three games with the Sox.

Sending Vaughn to Charlotte is a chance for the former top-five draft pick to find confidence. He's hitting .189 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI in 48 games in 2025.

The other side:

However, sending Elko down is a surprise considering what general manager Chris Getz said just a week ago.

"He couldn't have been doing any better at Charlotte," Getz said before the Sox's series against the Cubs last weekend. "Obviously has power. There were some indicators in this season that there was more consistency in regards to squaring up the baseball. His max exit velocity was up. His barrel percentage was up. We felt like it was a decent time to inject him into the lineup."

Elko batted .161 with three homers and five RBI over his first 10 big-league games. His first-career home run was a three-run homer that helped the Sox beat the Marlins.

While he struck out 10 times in his first 31 MLB at-bats, Elko was successful in Class AAA. He was batting .348 in 130 plate appearances and hit 10 home runs in 31 games. It's fair to say Elko deserved more time in the majors. Especially when he tied for fourth on the team with his three home runs in just 10 games.

Elko will be back up in the White Sox line-up sooner rather than later. Getz said Friday that Elko and Vaughn will be back in the major leagues at some point this season.

It's still surprising to see him head back down after such a short stint when other players were given much more time.

"We're going to put our minds together and put together the best roster we can as we take on each series," Getz said last week.