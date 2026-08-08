Chicago White Sox to call up 2 top-5 prospects as the MLB playoff race heats up

In the midst of a four-game skid, the Chicago White Sox are turning to their pipeline to reinforce their bullpen.

The White Sox have called up pitchers Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal, the team announced on Saturday.

Smith and McDougal are two of the Sox's four-best prospects.

What we know:

Smith and McDougal will arrive in Chicago at a pivotal time.

The White Sox have lost four games in a row, including a sweep at the hands of the surging Boston Red Sox and an 8-2 loss in Game 1 of this weekend's series against Cleveland.

On Friday, starter Noah Schultz did not last an inning as the White Sox blundered with two mound visits in the same inning. That means whoever is pitching immediately has to come out of the game.

David Sandlin replaced Schultz and pitched well in an unexpected development, before the Guardians tagged Sandlin for a grand slam.

The White Sox's bullpen was nearing its limit Friday after using a hefty number of relievers in a 13-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Now, Smith and McDougal will join the team as they make a run for the AL Central title and the MLB Playoffs. Even though the White Sox acquired Luis Castillo in a trade, they need some bullpen help. MLB.com is reporting Smith and McDougal will pitch out of the bullpen.

White Sox manager Will Venable and general manager Chris Getz are turning to two of their best home-grown prospects to help deliver the team to a postseason berth.

By the numbers:

Smith is currently ranked as the team’s second-best prospect and No. 51 overall in MLB Pipeline’s rankings. McDougal ranks as Chicago’s fourth-best prospect.

Smith has recorded a 4.32 ERA in 14 starts across 20 games Triple-A Charlotte this season. He has 87 across 58 1/3 innings against 40 walks.

McDougal was the White Sox's fifth-round Draft pick in 2021. He has a 2.86 ERA in six starts across 15 games in Triple-A. He has 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.

What we don't know:

In bringing up Smith and McDougal, the White Sox will have to make a corresponding move and send two players down.

Those players might be Sandlin and Schultz. The latter has struggled in the past month to stay consistent, but has gained invaluable MLB experience.