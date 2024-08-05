Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox call up talented prospect pitcher Ky Bush, who starts Monday night

Published  August 5, 2024 5:03pm CDT
The Chicago White Sox are calling up another one of their top pitching prospects.

Ky Bush's contract was selected Monday by the White Sox, and the Utah native will start his first-career game against Oakland on Monday evening.

Bush was rated by Baseball America as the White Sox's No. 6 overall prospect in the team's farm system. MLB.com ranks Bush as the Sox's No. 17 prospect.

The White Sox acquired Bush, along with catcher Edgar Quero, from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López on July 26, 2023.

Both Bush and fellow top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe were first introduced to baseball as kids in southern Utah, before Bush moved to northern Utah and eventually pitched for St. Mary's at the college level.

Bush is 7-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 18 appearances and 16 starts between Class AAA and Class AA this season. He held his opponents to a .196 (70-357) batting average and struck out 94 batters.

Bush recorded a 2.12 ERA and 78 strikeouts over 14 starts with Birmingham before getting promoted to Charlotte. 

In corresponding moves, the Sox returned pitcher Dominic Leone from his injury rehabilitation assignment in Charlotte and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list, and also optioned pitchers Prelander Berroa and Sammy Peralta to Charlotte.