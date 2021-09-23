Chicago White Sox win AL Central title, clinch playoff berth

The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs.

The South Side team beat the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in Game 1 of a doubleheader, securing the AL Central title and clinching a playoff berth.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Catcher Austin Hedges #17 of the Cleveland Indians watches as Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a three run homer during the second inning of game one of a doubleheader at Progressive Fi Expand

Sox manager Tony La Russa spoke before Game 1.

"Today is one of those days that you long for," La Russa said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "When you wake up in the morning, you know if things work you can be some type of champion. This is a great day to be a White Sox player. They’re fired up."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The White Sox made a playoff push in 2020 during a shortened season due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the team didn't go far. The Sox played the Athletics in Oakland for the Wild Card. They won Game 1 behind Lucas Giolito's pitching, but lost the next two games — ending their run.

Before 2020, the last time the Sox made the playoffs was 2008.

This year is different, as the South Side is buzzing with energy. The White Sox are serious contenders for a World Series push. Let's hope for the best.