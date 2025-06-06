White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls games to air on Xfinity in Chicago area under new deal

The Brief The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) will be available to Comcast Xfinity customers in the Chicago area starting Friday, June 6, under a new carriage agreement. CHSN, the exclusive home of the Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox, will air on channel 200 as part of the Xfinity Ultimate TV package. Fans can also stream games and original programming through CHSN’s app and connected TV platforms with monthly subscriptions.



The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the exclusive television home of the Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox, will become available to Comcast Xfinity customers across the Chicago area beginning Friday.

As part of a new carriage agreement, CHSN will be included in Xfinity’s Ultimate TV package and will launch on channel 200 in time for the White Sox’s Friday night home game against the Kansas City Royals.

The debut will feature "Friday Night All Access," a new live broadcast series offering fans behind-the-scenes coverage and player interviews.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the entire CHSN team, we’re proud to welcome Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers to a network built exclusively for Chicago sports fans," said CHSN President Jason Coyle. "This deal allows us to reach even more fans across the city and suburbs."

CHSN will air more than 300 live games annually from the three pro teams, along with local coverage of college and high school sports. The network's original programming includes field-view studio coverage, game-day features, and player mic'd-up segments.

Comcast’s Chris Smith, senior vice president for the Greater Chicago Region, called the agreement "an exciting moment" for fans of the city’s storied sports franchises.

What you can do:

CHSN also offers a direct-to-consumer streaming option. Subscriptions start at $19.99 per month for one team or $29.99 per month for access to all three, and are available via CHSN.com, the CHSN app, and platforms like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.