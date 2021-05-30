Expand / Collapse search

Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago Cubs 5-1

By John Jackson
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suarez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory. 

Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run. 

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors. T

he banged-up Cubs had won six in a row. They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Jeremiah Paprocki on becoming the Cubs' first Black PA announcer

Jeremiah Paprocki joins Good Day Chicago to talk about debuting as the Chicago Cubs PA announcer and the history he made along the way,