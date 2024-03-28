Claude Giroux scores as the Senators beat the Blackhawks 2-0 for their 4th straight win
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux and Parker Kelly scored, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Anton Forsberg made 19 saves in his second shutout of the season and No. 5 for his career.
It was Ottawa's first win against Chicago since Dec. 20, 2016, snapping an 11-game skid.
Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek made 32 saves. The last-place Blackhawks had won two straight games.
Fans piled near the glass during warmups to see Chicago rookie Connor Bedard, but the 18-year-old center was kept off the scoresheet.
The Senators were coming off a 6-2 victory at Buffalo on Wednesday night.
Ottawa held Chicago to just six shots on goal in the third as the Blackhawks pressed to beat Forsberg.
The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period.
Giroux scored a short-handed goal just 36 seconds into the game. It was his 20th on the season.
Kelly capitalized on a Bedard giveaway. His shot went off former Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and into the net, giving him a career-high eight goals on the season.
The Senators played without defenseman Thomas Chabot, who has a lower-body injury.