Claude Giroux scores as the Senators beat the Blackhawks 2-0 for their 4th straight win

Published  March 28, 2024 9:25pm CDT
OTTAWA, Ontario - OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux and Parker Kelly scored, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Anton Forsberg made 19 saves in his second shutout of the season and No. 5 for his career.

It was Ottawa's first win against Chicago since Dec. 20, 2016, snapping an 11-game skid.

Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek made 32 saves. The last-place Blackhawks had won two straight games.

Fans piled near the glass during warmups to see Chicago rookie Connor Bedard, but the 18-year-old center was kept off the scoresheet.

The Senators were coming off a 6-2 victory at Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Ottawa held Chicago to just six shots on goal in the third as the Blackhawks pressed to beat Forsberg.

The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period.

Giroux scored a short-handed goal just 36 seconds into the game. It was his 20th on the season.

Kelly capitalized on a Bedard giveaway. His shot went off former Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and into the net, giving him a career-high eight goals on the season.

The Senators played without defenseman Thomas Chabot, who has a lower-body injury.

