Coby White rallies the Bulls to a wild 129-123 overtime win against the Timberwolves

article

Coby White and DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points apiece, and the Chicago Bulls erased a 23-point deficit in a 129-123 overtime victory over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points for Chicago, and Andre Drummond finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots. The Bulls were coming off a 123-115 loss to Sacramento in which they nearly rallied all the way back from a 30-point deficit.

Edwards had 38 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which had won three of four. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points in the opener of a four-game trip.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead, and Edwards' 3-pointer made it 74-51 with 10:32 left in the third quarter. But White led the Bulls back, scoring 30 points after the break.

Towns' 3 tied it at 115 with 50.5 seconds left, and DeRozan missed a turnaround jumper as time expired in regulation.