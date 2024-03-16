Column: The Justin Fields era was a victim of NFL business. The next era is set to be better

DJ Moore was one of the staunchest Justin Fields defenders on planet Earth.

The first-year Chicago Bears receiver had a career year catching passes from Fields, and had his back in every interview.

On Saturday, when the Fields era ended in Chicago, Moore expressed that sentiment in a somber way.

"Business is business," Moore posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NFL Business is why the Fields era ended.

The player that finished ninth in the NFL Most Valuable Player voting in 2022 has been traded for a late round pick one year from now.

Of all the promise the Fields era had in Chicago, which highlighted by electrifying plays, the bottomline from the lack of wins and inconsistency could not overcome the fact the Bears have a chance to invest in a younger, cheaper and more promising option at quarterback.

"Today we spoke to Justin to inform him of the trade and the rationale behind it for us as a Club," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. "We want to thank him for his tireless dedication, leadership and all he poured into our franchise and community the last three years and wish him the best towards a long and successful NFL career."

But, that's just one reason why the Fields era ended. You could argue it was never set up for success to begin with.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles talked at the NFL Combine about doing right by Fields by keeping out of the gray for as much as he could. Fields had been in the gray since he began his career in Chicago.

The general manager and head coach that picked him were gone less than a year after he was drafted.

That led to a full-scale rebuild led by Poles, the new guy.

In a full-scale rebuild, Fields had all his weapons sold for parts and left him making plays nearly on his own.

Those plays were electrifying and energized a fan base into thinking Fields was finally The One. That elusive quarterback that would end the stigma of the Bears being a franchise doomed to be without a franchise quarterback.

It did not last.

The simple fact is the Bears would most likely not be moving on from Fields if they did not have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Panthers' struggles were the Bears' fortune.

The Bears could have traded away the No. 1 overall selection again, for a much bigger ransom this time. But, the best business was to give Fields a fresh start instead of asking him to adjust to a third offensive coordinator in four years.

Could the Bears have gotten more for Fields? Maybe. Should they? Probably. But the fact remains, the Bears were playing this game with little leverage.

They did right by Fields by sending him to a franchise where he could have a future in Pittsburgh. The Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett this week after signing Russell Wilson, which gives Fields a chance to learn a new offense without the pressure of being a quarterback savior.

Fields, after the ups, downs and rollercoaster he was on in his three years in Chicago, was nothing but gracious as he departed.

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," Fields wrote in a goodbye to Chicago on X. "Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 10: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bears starting receivers in Fields' first start in 2021 were Allen Robinson, who was in his last year in Chicago, and second-year pro Darnell Mooney. Fields' starting receivers at the start of 2022 were Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Mooney. Fields' left tackle in 2021 was 39-year-old Jason Peters.

The Bears were not remotely ready for success with Fields. The Bears did right by him by sending him to a team with an established coaching staff that has the chance to put him in a position to be successful.

"We have engaged in multiple trade conversations in recent weeks and believe trading Justin at this time to Pittsburgh is what is best for both Justin and the Bears," Poles said in a statement.

That's the final word on the Fields era. The new era, be it the Caleb Williams era or another quarterback, will undoubtedly be better suited for success right away.

Whoever takes the first snaps at quarterback in 2024 for the Bears will be throwing to Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett with D'Andre Swift at running back.

Poles probably didn't plan on having the No. 1 overall pick two years in a row, but now that he has he's stayed true to his word. He wants to build through the draft while being selective in free agency.

The No. 1 overall pick is all but set to be spent on a quarterback now. Early returns suggest the pick will be Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Whoever it is will have every chance to be successful from Day 1 at Halas Hall.

The expectations will be higher, sure.

But the business of the Bears' rebuild is why those expectations are higher.

The NFL business proceedings failed Justin Fields, but they're ready to benefit whoever is next. That answer will come in April.