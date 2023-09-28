Young hockey phenom Connor Bedard makes preseason debut for Blackhawks

Fans packed the stands to see 18-year-old Connor Bedard on Blackhawks ice for the first time Thursday night, as some were already predicting Bedard would be the greatest player of his generation.

The Walsh's didn’t want to miss the first overall pick making his debut.

"I think he has one of the best shots that I’ve ever seen in my life, and that’s pretty impressive for an 18-year-old," said Chip Walsh.

Micaela Tirado couldn’t contain her excitement when she saw Bedard’s name on the pre-season game roster. She made a beeline for a number 98 shirt as soon as she walked through the doors.

"Everyone in the city is super pumped. I know I am, and I can’t wait," said Tirado.

We asked Tirado what she thinks makes Bedard so special.

"The fact that I love that seeing someone so young get into this, and he’s amazing," said Tirado, "His first game, he got a hat trick. It was amazing."

The Kaddatz’s came just for Bedard, too. Like thousands of other fans, they have already put him on a pedestal.

"I’m excited. I think it’s going to be fun to watch him play. He’s the prodigy, so let’s see what he brings to the table," said Colleen Kaddatz.

Bedard is expected to make his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 10.