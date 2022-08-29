Construction on new Chicago Fire training facility could begin soon

The Chicago Fire could start construction on its new $80 million practice and training facility later this year.

The building is slated for the Near West Side at the site of a former public housing project by Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

City officials have defended the project, saying proceeds from leasing the land to the Fire could be re-invested in fixing up aging buildings and facilities.

The soccer club is hoping to bring their development proposal before a Chicago City Council committee next month, aiming to break ground by this winter.