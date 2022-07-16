Copper, Meesseman rally Chicago Sky past Dallas Wings 89-81

All-Stars Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman scored 23 points apiece and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Wings 89-81, despite missing All-Star point guard Courtney Vandersloot.

Copper and Meesseman picked up the slack for the defending champions and Vandersloot, who was injured last time out in the Sky's 80-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks and is under the league's concussion protocol.

Copper grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for her second double-double of the season as the Sky outscored Dallas 30-16 in the fourth quarter to wrap up their fourth straight win and improve to a league-best 19-6.

Meesseman added eight rebounds and seven assists.

