Creighton blows out DePaul 93-64

article

Ty-Shon Alexander matched his season high with 24 points and No. 23 Creighton blew out DePaul 93-64.

Creighton won its 12th straight in the series and has beaten DePaul in 15 of 16 meetings since joining the Big East.

All but one of those Creighton wins have been by double digits.

The Bluejays are 7-1 in their last eight games and reached 20 wins for the 20th time in 22 years.

Charlie Moore had 20 points and five assists and Romeo Weems had 12 points to lead the Blue Demons.