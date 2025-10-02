Cubs advance the NL Division Series: 6 reasons the Cubs clinched in Game 3

The celebration is on.

The Chicago Cubs have won the NL Wild Card series, beating the Padres 3-1.

Here are six reasons the Cubs clinched the NL Wild Card at Wrigley Field on Thursday to move on to the NL Division series.

Dansby Swanson

The probable Gold Glove winner showed off his stuff on Thursday.

He flashed the leather on multiple occasions, making seven outs. The Cubs don’t keep the Padres scoreless without his glove.

He also took a walk in the second inning that drove in the Cubs’ second run of the game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Cubs’ MVP candidate was hitless in his first two games. He was frustraed with his performance postgame on Wednesday. He responded with a three-hit game, including hitting the first RBI of the game.

He also caught the final out of the game, sending Wrigley Field into a frenzy.

Jameson Taillon

Thursday’s starter allowed just two hits in four innings of ball. He had command and was locked in from the start.

He struck out four and never put the Cubs in a jam, allowing the offense to seize control in the second inning. His game-opening strikeout of Fernando Tatis Jr. set the tone for the game.

Michael Busch

If Crow-Armstrong was the star, Busch was the unsung hero.

He went 3 for 4, with two singles and a massive solo home run in the seventh inning that provided the Cubs with key insurance runs.

The Cubs’ bullpen

One of the most nitpicked parts of this team came in and allowed just one run – a solo shot by Jackson Merrill – but punctuated a series that proved they have what it takes to perform in the playoffs.

Drew Pomeranz, Daniel Palencia, Brad Keller and Caleb Theilbar all held in key moments. It allowed the Cubs to retain momentum, where they never let the Padres get a chance to stack success and wean their way back into the game until the ninth inning.

Andrew Kittredge

The Cubs’ midseason acquisition came in with two on and one out in the ninth inning. His back was against the wall.

He got two key outs to win the game on zero days' rest. Kittredge started Wednesday’s game, and he closed out the win on Thursday.