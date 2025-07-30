Cubs beat Brewers 10-3 to avoid sweep off Busch HR, Ballestero’s 3-run double

Michael Busch homered on the game’s first pitch, Moisés Ballesteros hit a bases-clearing double and the Chicago Cubs trounced the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Milwaukee leads Chicago by one game in the NL Central. The teams meet once more this season, a five-game series at Chicago from Aug. 18-21.

What happened

Ian Happ homered, Pete Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Kyle Tucker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cubs.

Milwaukee’s William Contreras had his fifth career two-homer game. The two-time All-Star had homered just once since May 23.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (8-4) struck out eight, walked none and gave up three runs and five hits in five innings.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (12-5), who had won his last seven starts, allowed a season-high five runs in four innings.

Busch opened the game with a 388-foot shot to right for his 21st homer.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 30: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs hits a run scoring double in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Contreras answered in the bottom half with his first homer since June 14. He led off the fourth with an opposite-field shot to right.

The Cubs padded their lead with three runs in the sixth and two in the ninth.

Key moment

Crow-Armstrong hit a grounder that glanced off the glove of diving second baseman Brice Turang and into right field for a double that made it 2-1 in the third. Ballesteros hit his three-run double later in the inning.

Key stat

Peralta struck out three and has 1,083 for his career, passing Teddy Higuera (1,081) for third in franchise history. He trails Yovani Gallardo (1,226) and Ben Sheets (1,206).

Up next

Cade Horton (4-3, 3.67) pitches for the Cubs on Friday in the opener of a series against visiting Baltimore. José Quintana (7-4, 3.50) is the Brewers' scheduled starter for Friday as they welcome Washington and Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.91).