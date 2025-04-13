Cubs' Justin Steele to miss rest of season due to elbow surgery, reports say

article

Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele is out for the season and will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday that it’s not yet clear whether Steele will require full Tommy John surgery or a primary repair. Either way, the injury ends his 2025 season.

"Awful news for the Cubs, who are off to a great start," Passan wrote on X.

Steele earned All-Star honors in 2023 and finished fifth in Cy Young voting after going 16–5 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 176 strikeouts to just 36 walks over 173 1/3 innings, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

He had another strong season in 2024, posting a 5–5 record, 3.07 ERA, and 1.10 WHIP across 134 2/3 innings in 24 starts, Sports Illustrated reports.

The news comes after the Cubs’ dominant 16-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, handing the Dodgers their first home loss of the season.

What's next:

The team hasn't spoken about Steele's surgery yet. We'll bring more updates as they become available.