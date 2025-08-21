Cubs OF Kyle Tucker played with a small fracture in his right hand after he got hurt in June

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker played with a small fracture in his right hand after he got hurt in June, and manager Craig Counsell said that might have contributed to his trouble at the plate.

What they're saying:

Speaking after a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Counsell confirmed an ESPN report that detailed the extent of Tucker's injury.

The All-Star slugger jammed his right ring finger during an awkward slide in a victory over Cincinnati on June 1. Initial X-rays were negative. He missed one game and then made a pinch-hitting appearance before returning to the starting lineup on June 5.

"He was sore for a little while, but was able to play," Counsell said. "We did some more imaging, and it showed a small fracture that was healing, and, you know, that's it. Is it possible that this has caused kind of like, playing through it, changed some things? Yeah, absolutely. I think it’s probably likely that at some point that happened. But he wanted to play."

Counsell said Tucker hasn't had any more imaging since the fracture was found, and it has healed by this point.

"(It) hasn't been an issue," Counsell said.

The 28-year-old Tucker hasn't played since he went 0 for 4 in Monday's 7-0 loss to Milwaukee. He has been getting some time off in hopes of helping him break out of his prolonged slump, but he could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday's series finale against the Brewers.

Tucker has brushed off any questions about his health amid his offensive slump.

"I’m fine," he said Tuesday. "I mean, I’ve played, you know, for the most part every game this year. So I’m fine going out there."

The backstory:

Tucker was acquired in a December trade with Houston. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

He got off to a terrific start this year, batting .290 with 17 homers, 52 RBIs and a .923 OPS in his first 85 games. He made the All-Star Game for the fourth time.

But he hasn’t been the same player since the break. He is batting .148 (8 for 54) in August, and he has just two extra-base hits — both doubles — in his last 24 games.

"The fact that he’s going through that and he’s trying to grind for us and get it any way he can to put himself in a good position to play, I mean that just kind of shows you the type of guy is, and the kind of teammate he is," rookie third baseman Matt Shaw said. "And I think for all of us, that helps motivate us as a team."