Cubs manager Ross non-committal when asked about struggling closer Craig Kimbrel

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is working out how he plans to handle save situations while struggling closer Craig Kimbrel works on his mechanics.

Ross was non-committal when asked if he would give the ball to Kimbrel for the ninth inning if the Cubs had a one-run lead.

Kimbrel struggled in his first two appearances this year after he had a tough time last season with Chicago.

It's a tough situation for Ross, who took over as manager in October.

He played alongside Kimbrel while the two were in Atlanta.

The 32-year-old Kimbrel is a key member of Chicago's bullpen, but the pandemic-shortened season is quite unforgiving at just 60 games.

