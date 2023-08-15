Cubs minor league pitcher Dalbert Mosquea suspended 56 games for positive drug test

Chicago Cubs pitcher Dalbert Mosquea was suspended for 56 games Tuesday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

The 18-year-old right-hander signed with the Cubs in June and was 0-3 with a 3.14 ERA and one save in nine relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League.

Eleven players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.