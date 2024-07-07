Cubs place reliever on the injured list after reportedly breaking his hand punching a wall

The Cubs have lost another reliever to the injured list, but this time it was most likely an avoidable injury.

Colten Brewer, according to multiple reports, broke his non-pitching hand after punching the dugout wall during yesterday's 7-0 loss to the Angels.

Brewer was pulled after pitching 0.2 innings, giving up three runs on two hits.

One of those runs was earned. He also walked two batters and hit another batter with a pitch. Brewer committed a throwing error on a potential 1-6-3 double play, too.

The Cubs announced Sunday morning Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list, and right-handed pitcher Hunter Bigge was called up.

It wasn't a banner day for Cubs pitching Saturday.

Starter Kyle Hendricks left the game after just two innings with tightness in his back. Brewer was the first pitcher out of the bullpen. In all, the Cubs used six pitchers in the loss to the Angels Saturday.

Bigge comes up to the majors after posting a 0.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings this year playing for the Class AAA Iowa Cubs.

The Cubs can rally and win the series Sunday against the Angels after winning on Friday. It would be a set of momentum the Cubs could sorely use as the All-Star break approaches.

Sitting at 41-49 overall, with a 24-21 record at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have established themselves as a team with an effective and productive starting rotation. They've yet to identify a reliever or two in their bullpen they can depend on.

That search continues with Brewer on the IL, joining Yency Almonte, Ben Brown, Jordan Wicks, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather. However, the Cubs could return a handful of pitchers after the all-star break.