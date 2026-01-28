Cubs, reliever Trent Thornton agree to a minor league contract, Reese McGuire signs with Milwaukee

The Cubs have agreed to a minor-league deal with a reliever, while Reese McGuire is heading to a division rival.

Cubs, Thorton agree on minor-league deal

Veteran reliever Trent Thornton and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training, the team announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old right-hander is recovering from season-ending Achilles tendon surgery with Seattle. He was 2-0 a 4.68 ERA in 33 appearances before he was injured coming off the mound on a ground ball against the Texas Rangers on July 31. The recovery was expected to take six to eight months.

Thornton is 14-19 with a 4.38 ERA in 235 appearances over seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle.

Brewers sign veteran catcher Reese McGuire to minor league deal with camp invitation

Veteran catcher Reese McGuire has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp.

McGuire, who turns 31 on March 2, batted .226 with a .245 on-base percentage, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 44 games for the Chicago Cubs last season.

He has hit .248 with a .293 on-base percentage, 25 homers and 106 RBIs in 399 career games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-21), Chicago White Sox (2022), Boston Red Sox (2022-24) and Cubs. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected McGuire with the 14th pick in the 2013 draft.

Two-time All-Star William Contreras and 23-year-old prospect Jeferson Quero are the only catchers on the Brewers’ 40-man roster. Danny Jansen, who had been Contreras’ main backup after arriving from Tampa Bay at last season’s trade deadline, signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers in the offseason.