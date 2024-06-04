Cubs vs. Sox: Crosstown Classic returns to Wrigley Field

The White Sox will take on the Cubs as the Crosstown Classic returns to Wrigley Field Tuesday night.

The two-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. and continues on Wednesday at the same time. The Cubs are coming off six straight series losses, most recently to the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, the White Sox have dropped 11 straight games.

The Cubs have posted a 29-31 record overall and are 16-13 at home. The Cubs are 19-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. The Sox have a 5-24 record in road games and a 15-45 record overall. The White Sox have a 5-10 record in games decided by one run.

The Crosstown Classic will head to Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 9 and 10.

Tickets for Tuesday night's game start at $35, according to the MLB website. Tickets for Wednesday's game start at $54.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a reminder to fans and residents around Wrigley Field to be aware of the increased crowds and traffic in the area, as well as night game parking restrictions and security measures in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.