Cubs trading Kris Bryant to Giants: report

The Chicago Cubs are sending third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants, according to a report.

Sources informed ESPN of the deal.

This comes amid a sell-off in which the North Side team in the last 24 hours has traded away Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees, Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox, and Javier Baez to the New York Mets.

No further details were immediately available. Check back later for updates.