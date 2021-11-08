Expand / Collapse search

Cubs, White Sox cancel fan conventions due to COVID-19 concerns

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu signs the shirt of Logan Long, 9, during SoxFest 2018 at the Hilton Chicago on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Lou Foglia/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Chicago's major league ballclubs called off their 2022 fan conventions over the weekend due to concerns about large indoor gatherings during the pandemic.

The Cubs and the White Sox both issued statements confirming that they will cancel the Cubs Convention and SoxFest respectively.

The cancellations mark the second consecutive year the ballclubs have nixed the events due to coronavirus concerns.

The White Sox (93-69) reached the playoffs under Manager Tony La Russa before falling to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

The Cubs limped to a 71-91 finish that saw key pieces of their 2016 World Series team shipped off to new destinations.

