Deal finalized for NHL players to participate in 2026 Olympics: Could any Chicago Blackhawks take the stage?

The NHL, NHLPA and international officials on Wednesday finalized a long-ago agreed-to deal to send players to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

What we know:

The league, union, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee confirmed the participation of NHL players at the games for the first time since 2014. The groups negotiated the agreement and announced it initially last year.

IIHF president Luc Tardif called it "a major step forward for our sport."

The final touches took time to figure out after officials insisted for months they were not concerned about the lack of a signed document. The deal opens the door for NHL participation to continue in 2030, something that had also been agreed to in February 2024.

Last month, the 12 participating countries unveiled the first six players on their Olympic rosters. The men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Games is scheduled to run from Feb. 11-22.

The backstory:

For most of the history of men's hockey in the Winter Games, professional players have had limited inclusion.

In 1986, the IOC voted to allow all athletes to compete in the 1988 Olympic Games. But, the NHL allowed participation in the Winter Games starting in 2006 and 2010 after the ratification of the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement that ended the league's lockout in 2005.

The NHL participated in the 2014 Games too, but skipped the 2018 and 2022 Olympics. Now, NHL players will take to one of the biggest stages in sports again.

Local perspective:

The inclusion in the 2026 Games algins with the potential for some Blackhawks players to play for their respective teams.

Team Canada is always stacked with some of the best players in the world, but it might be a chance for Hawks' star Connor Bedard to make his Olympics debut depending on the availability of some of Canada's biggest names.

Some of the other Blackhawks players could suit up for their home country, like Teuvo Teräväinen for Finland or Lukas Reichel for Germany.

Depending on how the Blackhawks' rebuild progresses into next February, some of the United States players could have a chance at competing. The 2014 Team USA ice hockey squad included Patrick Kane, Phil Kessel, T.J. Oshie, Max Pacioretty, Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Jimmy Howard and Johnathan Quick. Of those names, only Kane and Pacioretty are still playing in the NHL.

Detroit native Frank Nazar ended the 2024-2025 season on a high note, and helped Team USA Men's Hockey win its first gold since 1933 at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. He could be a player to keep in mind once February rolls around.