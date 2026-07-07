Defending World Cup champ Argentina scores 3 goals in 13 minutes to stun Egypt

Enzo Fernandez scored in stoppage time to give Argentina an incredible 3-2 win over Egypt and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Argentina got two late goals in four minutes from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi to get back in the game.

Messi also missed a chance in the first half when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. He also hit the post when the score was 1-0.

Messi takes lead in Golden Boot race

Messi scored his eighth goal of this year's World Cup on Tuesday against Egypt, extending his scoring streak to nine consecutive games for Argentina and moving to the top of a tight Golden Boot race.

The 21st goal of Messi's World Cup career came in the 83rd minute off an assist from Gonzalo Montiel, leveling the game at 2-2 and making up for a saved penalty kick in the 19th minute. Messi's goal came only minutes after assisting on Argentina's first score of the game — a header from Cristian Romero in the 79th minute.

Yasser Ibrahim put Egypt ahead in the 15th minute with a header. Mustafa Zico scored Egypt's second goal in the 67th minute off an assist from Haissem Hassan.

Messi has now scored in a record nine consecutive World Cup matches dating back to Argentina's title run in 2022. Tuesday's goal marked his 13th in that nine-game span.

In the race for his first Golden Boot, Messi entered Tuesday's match even with France’s Kylian Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland at seven goals each. Mbappé held the tiebreaker with two assists. England’s Harry Kane is also in the running with six goals.

The goal also gave Messi a two-goal lead over Mbappé on the all-time World Cup goal leaderboard.

Messi finished second in the Golden Boot race behind Mbappé in 2022 with seven goals while leading Argentina to the title. He tied for third with four goals in 2014.

2026 World Cup Scoring Leaders

Eight

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Seven

Kylian Mbappé, France

Six

Harry Kane, England

Five

Erling Haaland, Norway

Four

Vinícius Júnior, Brazil

Ousmane Dembélé, France

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain

Ismaïla Sarr, Senegal

Julián Quiñones, Mexico

Jude Bellingham, England

Three

Yoane Wissa, Congo

Elijah Just, New Zealand

Deniz Undav, Germany

Johan Manzambi, Switzerland

Jonathan David, Canada

Matheus Cunha, Brazil

Ismael Saibari, Morocco

Brian Brobbey, Netherlands

Kai Havertz, Germany

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands

Folarin Balogun, United States

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Raúl Jiménez, Mexico