DePaul 80, Butler 65

article

Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Deja Church had a double-double and No. 14-ranked DePaul beat Butler 80-65.

Kelly Campbell scored 15, Church and Lexi Held each scored 13 -- Church grabbed 12 rebounds -- and Chante Stonewall scored 10.

DePaul led 36-30 at halftime then used the third quarter to break it open.

Church and Morris each scored seven in a 25-point quarter as the Blue Demons made 9 of 20 shots including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 25 points and 12 rebounds and Oumou Toure scored 17 with 12 rebounds.