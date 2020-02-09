DePaul 86, Seton Hall 76

article

Chante Stonewall scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 14 DePaul to an 86-76 victory over Seton Hall.

Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half when the Blue Demons took a 50-40 lead.

Seton Hall got with three points after three quarters and within a point with about six minutes left in the game before

Deja Chuch and Dee Bekelja responded with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Kelly Campbell made four free throws in the final 23 seconds to ensure the win.

Sonya Morris came off the bnech to scored 14 points for Seton Hall.